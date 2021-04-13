City of Charleston asking residents what the city should look like by the year 2030

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The City of Charleston is busy gathering feedback for a task that only comes around once a decade: the 10 year plan.

On Monday, city leaders held a pop-up meeting on Daniel Island to speak with their residents; as well as residents from the Cainhoy and Wando communities.

“The comprehensive plan is the plan that guides the development and growth of the city. We need to hear from our citizens to know what their thoughts are in reference to that,” says Christopher Morgan, Planning Director for the City.

Here are the 4 principals that Charleston leaders are focusing on with this plan:

Water first

Data smart

Strength in diversity

Community empowered.

Morgan says a common complaint that is heard from residents of this area is the issue of traffic on the main road, Clements Ferry. He says the city has been working to solve that issue for a long time.

“Of course, Clements Ferry Road is being widened and eventually Clements Ferry will need more than the widening. Hopefully it can have some mass transit, hopefully it can have better connectivity through here and more services and jobs out here,” he says.

Some residents of the area have been expressing concern with the recent growth over the last few years. With new neighborhoods, new restaurants, and even new renovations to the Volvo Car Stadium, many are asking what all this “new” means for the island.

If you have any comments that you’d like to make before the city submits this 10 year plan to council in May, there will be more meetings in the future. You can find out more details here.