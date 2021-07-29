City of Charleston begins “Operation Move Out” as tenants clear units throughout the city

FILE – In this March 18, 2020 file photo, students finish loading belongings into a U-Haul truck as they move out of their dorm in Washington. Moving is stressful enough without throwing a pandemic into the mix. If you are considering moving, be prepared for things to work a little differently and plan ahead to make it less of a hassle. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s that time of year again, college students will begin moving in or out of rental units in downtown Charleston ahead of the upcoming school semester.

The city of Charleston’s annual “Operation Move-Out” is set to kick off Thursday, July 29 and last until Tuesday, August 3.

This is an annual event organized by the city’s Department of Livability and Tourism to help better manager the removal of trash and discarded household items from the public as college students move out of their rental properties downtown.

Through this, the city is able to help facilitate the high volume of downtown rental unit turnover during the last week of July while preventing the buildup of items left behind.

Liviability Division code enforcement officers will conduct patrols in the area of the peninsula between Line St. and Beaufain St.

“Through this annual initiative, we’re able to work with local landlords and tenants to properly and efficiently dispose of trash and discarded items each summer. We look forward to completing our 11th Operation Move-out this year and continuing our efforts to maintain the beauty of our public spaces,” said Dan Riccio, Director of the city’s Livability and Tourism Department.

Those moving out are asked to have all trash items at the curb by 7:00 a.m., because at 8:00 a.m. crews will begin to make their way across town to collect the trash items.

City leaders say all tenants will also have the option to donate items to charity that they no longer need.