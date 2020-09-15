City of Charleston bracing for major tidal flooding throughout the week

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston is advising residents to prepare for potentially major tidal flooding Tuesday night around 7:05 p.m., despite no rainfall in the forecast.

According to the National Weather Service, Tuesday night’s high-tide is expected to be significant, as Hurricane Sally approaches.

Wednesday and Thursday evening’s high tides are expected to bring near-major flooding as well, with “2-3 inches of rainfall with locally higher amounts…forecast through Saturday morning, which may exacerbate flooding.”

Flooded roadways should be avoided, and Emergency Management Director Shannon Scaff recommends drivers “use caution when traveling on the roadways until these potentially hazardous conditions have improved.”

The City will monitor the situation and provide updates as needed.