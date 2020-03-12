City of Charleston cancels St. Patrick’s Day Parades

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston has canceled two of its annual St. Patrick’s Day parades amid coronavirus concerns.

Sponsors of the parades scheduled to take place in downtown Charleston on March 17th agreed to suspend plans for the parade while on a phone call with Mayor John Tecklenburg Thursday morning.

The Ancient Order of Hibernians parade was scheduled to begin at the corner of Radcliffe and King Streets and the Hibernian Society parade was scheduled to begin on East Bay Street.

City leaders say they are continuing to monitor the rapidly evolving situation regarding COVID-19.

Earlier in the day, The City of North Charleston announced it was canceling their St. Patrick’s Day Block Party and Parade which was scheduled to take place this weekend.

Savannah is also postponing its large St. Patrick’s Day Parade and many events.