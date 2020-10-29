Charleston’s Equity, Inclusion, and Racial Conciliation Commission wants feedback from the community for policy changes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston’s Commission on Racial Equity will meet Thursday as they have spent weeks working on plans to restore policy and bring the community together.

Just a few weeks after their last meeting, city leaders will hold three virtual subcommittee meetings Thursday afternoon. Officials plan to discuss policy changes by connecting subcommittees with the community.

Meetings are scheduled to continue over the next two months.

The equity, inclusion, and racial conciliation commission is made up of seven subcommittees. Thursday, they will review history and culture — including historical monuments and memorials.

Mobility and housing and healthy disparities will also be discussed. There has been long discussions over how African Americans are being affected.

“Several homeowners met with the subcommittee members to share their stories and in today’s housing and mobility meeting they’re going to be discussing passing a future local fair housing ordinance. Also be discussing the implementation of the lowline and exploring how mobility and housing intersects,” said Jason Sakran, Co-Chair of Equity, Inclusion, and Racial Conciliation Commission.

Officials say new policies should not come from the city council or the mayor. They want feedback from the community.

Officials are taking a hard look at the decisions they make internally. They are working to tap directly into the new generation.

Within a 90 day period, officials want to look at all practices and policies within the city of Charleston.

Teach subcommittee is different. They say success starts with equity and the community voicing their concerns.

“The work that we have ahead of us and the solutions that we need to come up with are not going t be decided by city council members and really not by the mayor,” said Sakran. “You know these decisions and these discussions need to bubble up from the grassroots and from the community.”

Officials want a mapped out vision of achieving racial equity in the community by the end of the 90 days.