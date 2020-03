CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – News 2 has learned the City of Charleston is considering limiting gatherings to 10 people or less.

It comes after Mayor Will Haynie reduced the number of people permitted at gatherings to 10 or less in the Town of Mount Pleasant on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the City of Charleston told News 2 the city is expected to take up the issue during a council meeting Thursday night.

