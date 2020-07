CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston, in partnership with the Shifa Clinic, and Lab 24 will offer free COVID-19 testing to members of the Charleston community.

The testing site will be at St. Julian Devine Community Center from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

You must make an appointment ahead of time and those receiving testing must turn in a completed intake form upon their arrival.

Face coverings will be required at the testing site.