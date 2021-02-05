City of Charleston cracking down on mask enforcement over the weekend

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston will be cracking down on mask-wearing at bars and restaurants starting over the weekend.

Governor Henry McMaster’s executive order requires masks to be worn by all employees inside restaurants and bars. The order leaves owners responsible for holding their staff accountable.

According to city data, a total of 35 restaurants have now been cited with summonses; dozens more have been issued warnings since the summer.

The number of citations handed out to restaurants and bars spiked during January, growing by nearly a third as COVID-19 case numbers saw an uptick.

Dan Riccio, City of Charleston’s Director of Livability and Tourism, says officers are doing their best to enforce the mandate but with limited resources.

“We will use the resources we have, we will patrol on separate days and weekends and increase the number of days of enforcement so that we can make all of the rounds if you will,” commented Riccio.

City officers will increase patrolling and mask enforcement in the city’s nightlife district beginning this weekend in hopes of curbing the spread of the virus.