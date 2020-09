CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston on Tuesday revealed plans to announce a relief fund for small businesses impacted by COVID-19.

The project, which is in partnership with Charleston Lend Develop Create (LDC), is an $850,000 revolving loan fund.

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, along with Charleston LDC CEO Steve Saltzman, will hold a press conference at Washington Square Park on Wednesday to provide details on the fund. The conference is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m.