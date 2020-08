Via City of Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston has distributed hundreds of face masks to those living at senior housing communities throughout the city.

The effort is being carried out by the Mayor’s Office on Aging as part of the city’s “Facing the Challenge” project.

Senior citizens are one of the populations considered most vulnerable to severe COVID-19 complications. Assisted living facilities have emerged as hotspots in many locations.