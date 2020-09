CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston is dropping charges against 27 people who were involved in downtown protests back in May.

According to officials with the city, these individuals were arrested and charged during protests that happened in Marion Square on May 31st and were not involved in the riot from the night before.

The charges were primarily issued due to curfew violations, failure to disperse, and other non-violent matters.

JUST NOW: Man arrested as police make their way down Meeting Street as they push back protesters #chs #chsnews pic.twitter.com/MfHJqmNrjT — Tim Ryan Renaud (@TimWCBD) May 31, 2020

MOMENTS AGO: Police rush a group of demonstrators in downtown Charleston; some arrests were made #chs #chsnews pic.twitter.com/QfpPBqs3iS — Tim Ryan Renaud (@TimWCBD) May 31, 2020