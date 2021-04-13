City of Charleston extends mask ordinance, with amendments

A mask required sign is displayed on the entrance to a business Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston City Council on Tuesday voted in favor of extending the city’s mask ordinance through May 13.

The ordinance requires masks be worn in certain circumstances when six feet of social distancing from others cannot be maintained.

An amendment to the ordinance strongly encourages masks to be worn in all public places, but reduces the number of places where masks are required.

Mayor John Tecklenburg said that essentially, the amendment still requires masks be worn indoors, but just strongly encourages they be worn outdoors.

Councilmember Harry Griffin said that it is basically impossible to adhere to the previous rules of the mask ordinance, and that requiring masks under such strict circumstances “defies logic.”

Other members said that with more and more people being vaccinated, they are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, and it is time to remove the requirement.

Some councilmembers erred on the side of caution, noting that while we are on the road to recovery, letting up on public health measures could set us back even further.

