City of Charleston hosting drive-thru school supply distribution

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston on Sunday will host a drive-thru school supply distribution at the Arthur W. Christopher Community Center.

The supplies were gathered by the Mayor’s Office for Children, Youth, and Families as well as the Department of Recreation.

There are approximately 1,000 bags filled with spiral notebooks, folders, pencil cases, pencils, pens, crayons, highlighters, rulers, erasers, and pencil sharpeners.

Each car is eligible to receive up to three bags, and bags will be given out while supplies last.

Those distributing bags will be wearing face masks, and everyone is asked to remain in their cars throughout the distribution.

Drivers should enter the parking lot behind the building near the pool and proceed to the front of the building for distribution. Drivers will exit onto Fishburne Street.