City of Charleston hosting Financial Empowerment Town Hall

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston on Monday will host a Financial Empowerment Town Hall in partnership with local tax preparation and financial literacy experts.
The event will be held virtually from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
The goal of the event is to educate residents about options for preparing taxes.
According to the city, many “residents who are eligible to have their taxes prepared for free through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) grant program provided by the Internal Revenue Service waste money paying for tax preparation.”
Some residents even “fall victim to predatory lenders and do not get what they deserve from their tax filings.”
Click here to register, or call in by dialing 1 (301) 715-8592 and entering Meeting ID 878 1798 1452.