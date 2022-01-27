City of Charleston hosting Financial Empowerment Town Hall

This Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 file photo shows part of a 1040 federal tax form printed from the Internal Revenue Service website, in Zelienople, Pa. Tax filing season will start a bit later and look a bit different this year. That’s because the pandemic that defined 2020 has seeped into tax time as well. If you worked from home, received a relief payment, took on some gig work or filed unemployment benefits _ or someone filed a fake claim in your name _ there are things you need to be aware of. Likewise if you normally receive certain tax credits. The IRS will begin accepting tax returns on Feb. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston on Monday will host a Financial Empowerment Town Hall in partnership with local tax preparation and financial literacy experts.

The event will be held virtually from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The goal of the event is to educate residents about options for preparing taxes.

According to the city, many “residents who are eligible to have their taxes prepared for free through the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) grant program provided by the Internal Revenue Service waste money paying for tax preparation.”

Some residents even “fall victim to predatory lenders and do not get what they deserve from their tax filings.”

Click here to register, or call in by dialing 1 (301) 715-8592 and entering Meeting ID 878 1798 1452.