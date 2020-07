A sample is taken from a woman at a free COVID-19 testing site, provided by United Memorial Medical Center, Sunday, June 28, 2020, at the Mexican Consulate, in Houston. Confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Texas continue to surge. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott shut down bars again and scaled back restaurant dining on Friday as cases climbed to record levels after the state embarked on one of America’s fastest reopenings. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Monday, July 20, the City of Charleston will host free COVID-19 testing at St. Julian Devine Community Center (1 Cooper Street). The event is in partnership with the Shifa Clinic and Lab 24.

Testing will take place between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Appointments are required, as are completed intake forms. Click here to make an appointment and download an intake form.

Everyone at the testing site will be required to wear face coverings.