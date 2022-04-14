CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston will host a job fair at the Gaillard Center on April 20.

The event will run from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., with over 20 booths expected to be in attendance.

Representatives from various city departments will be on site to discuss job opportunities and conduct on-site interviews. The city is looking to fill 80 full-time positions and over 100 seasonal positions.

Both full and part-time positions are available for jobs like groundskeepers, recreation specialists, technicians, camp counselors, sports instructors, and lifeguards. Applicants must be at least 16 years old.

Summer internships will also be available for students who will be at least 15 years old by May 30. Internships run for eight weeks and require 20 hours of work per week.

Three-hour parking vouchers will be available for those visiting the job fair.

Résumés are encouraged, but not required.