CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston is hosting job fair to fill over 80 open positions within the city.

Representatives from different city departments will be at the Gaillard Center on April 26 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. to speak with applicants.

Full and part-time openings are available for positions such as groundskeepers, recreation specialists, maintenance and trade technicians, and more.

There are also seasonal job openings for summer camps, sports instructors, and lifeguards.

Internships are available for high school and college students who can work 20 hours per week for eight weeks. Applicants must be 15 years old by May 15 to qualify.

Job seekers will be able to fill out applications on site.

Two-hour parking will be validated for those who park in the Gaillard Center Parking Garage, located at 33 Alexander Street.

