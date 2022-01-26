City of Charleston hosting mentor recruitment fair

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston is working to make sure young residents spend time with good role models.

To help match kids with mentors, the Mayors Mentoring Consortium will host a mentor recruitment fair on February 5 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Arthur W. Christopher Community Center.

A variety of mentoring organizations will be there with information about local volunteer opportunities.

Director of the Mayor’s Office for Children, Youth, and Families explained that “now more than ever, children need supportive and caring adults in their lives.” The fair will provide the opportunity to highlight many organizations further the cause.