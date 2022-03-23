CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston on Thursday will host a Small Business Opportunity Expo.

The event will bring together small business owners, community organizations, and municipal partners “to discuss their services, contractual needs, and available business opportunities.”

The exhibitor hall will open at 9:00 a.m. and presentations from the City of Charleston, the Charleston County School District, the City of North Charleston, Charleston County, Berkeley County, Santee Cooper, the State Ports Authority, and more will begin at 10:00 a.m.

At 12:00 p.m., Mayor John Tecklenburg will host a roundtable. Breakout sessions will begin at 1:15 p.m.

The event runs from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Gaillard Center.