CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – We’re just days away from the start of the new school year and the City of Charleston is gearing up for the annual First Day Festival.

Every year, the city hosts the free event for all Charleston County School District families as a way to get kids excited about the new school year.

Students can receive information on educational and community programs, pick up free backpacks filled with school supplies and find other back to school essentials.

You can also tour the SC Aquarium for free during the hours of the festival.

The event begins at 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 18th and ends at 5:00 p.m. at Liberty Square, the SC Aquarium, and Gadsdenboro Park.

Those attending can park at the Aquarium and Gilliard garages for $1.00 during the event.

Brad Franko, Octavia Mitchell and the News 2 crew will be on hand, so be sure to stop by our booth and say hello!