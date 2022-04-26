CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston has launched an affordable housing dashboard to help track the city’s progress and identify areas of need.

The dashboard “is intended to increase transparency and collaboration around the creation of affordable housing,” according to the website. Affordable housing is defined as “all housing priced at or under 30% of pre-tax household income of households making from 0% to 120% of the Area Median Income.”

Charleston’s Deputy Director for Housing and Community Development, Matt Ojala, said that research showed affordable housing as the biggest issue facing the community.

By 2030, leaders expect an additional 16,000 affordable housing units will be needed. The need is greatest on the peninsula and in West Ashley.

The dashboard shows a list of existing and committed affordable housing units, as well as proposed units, which are expected to be ready in two to three years.

As of April 26, 2022, there are 5,554 existing units and 852 proposed units.