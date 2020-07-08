City of Charleston launches Citibot, interactive texting tool for citizens and government

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston on Wednesday announced the launch of Citibot, “an interactive text messaging and customer service tool for civic engagement with government.”

The tool serves as a communication platform for citizens and government. Citibot is able to answer questions “regarding business licenses, garbage and trash collection, permits, public meetings, and more.”

Additionally, citizens can report problems like potholes and missed garbage pickup “via an interactive chatbot that instantly responds to text messages and follows up once the issue has been resolved.”

Mayor John Tecklenburg said that Citibot is “another important tool” for citizens interested in accessing “critical city information while on the go.”

Citibot was formed by Charleston-based company, Citibot LLC. Co-founder and CEO, Bratton Riley, said that the tool makes Charleston a leader in “delivering powerful solutions to maximize efficiency and enhance access to information and vital services.”

Charleston residents should text ‘hello’ to 833-990-2427 to begin a conversation with Citibot.