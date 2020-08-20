City of Charleston looking for residents to weigh-in on comprehensive plan

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston plan is updated every ten years and this time the main focus is on flooding.

The city’s planning director says the rising sea level must be considered when discussing growth.

The comprehensive plan will guide the city’s decisions while taking into account things like housing, transportation, population, economic development, and community facilities.

The city will use your input for the update.

“Any major decisions related to housing to transportation related to work places will be based on the results of this plan and those decisions will be weighed on our analysis of flooding and housing costs,” said Jacob Lindsey, Planning Director with the City of Charleston. “This plan is important to the city and its outcome will guide the growth of the City of Charleston.”

The city hopes to finish the comprehensive plan by February 2021.

An online survey is now open for you to weigh in, click here.