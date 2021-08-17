City of Charleston mask requirement fails to pass

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston City Council on Tuesday voted against requiring masks in public buildings.

The ordinance proposed would have required everyone ages two and up to wear face coverings in public facilities including public and private schools and daycares.

Despite an amended proposal, the motion still failed.

The vote was taken towards the end of a heated meeting, with members of the public becoming animated in opposition to the proposed mandate. Some community members, including doctors, spoke in favor of the proposal.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.

