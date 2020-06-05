Live Now
City of Charleston Municipal Court to reopen Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston announced on Friday that the Municipal Court will return to conducting traffic and criminal bench trials on a regular schedule beginning Monday.

To maintain social distancing, the court is taking the following precautions:

  • No one who is coughing, feverish or ill may enter the courtroom.
  • Defendants must wear a mask or face covering during court proceedings, unless the
    Judge allows them to remove it.
  • A limited supply of masks will be available on-site. If a defendant does not have a mask,
    their case will be continued (one time) and they will receive written notice of their new
    court date prior to leaving the courthouse.
  • Defendants must check in with a bailiff at the designated table located in the former
    DMV space, providing their name and cellphone number, and may only enter the
    courtroom at their designated time for court.
  • Cases will be grouped together per officer.
  • Unless someone is instructed to enter the courtroom, they will remain in the designated
    area until courtroom personnel either call or text them in reference to their case.
  • Witnesses/Victims should remain outside the courtroom until called in by courtroom
    personnel.
  • The courtroom will be opened to those with ongoing judicial proceedings only. If
    individuals are not a party to a case, they must remain outside the courtroom building.
  • Defendants with children will be instructed to see court personnel for further
    instructions. The judge will be informed of these cases and they will be handled first.
  • All defendants and/or parties to a case will be instructed to sit on the benches marked X.
    Courtroom personnel will ensure defendants are seated in designated areas.
  • Defendants will sit at the table or stand closest to the podium near the jury box, and
    plaintiffs/prosecution will sit at the table farthest from the jury box.
  • Defendants will not approach the bench or move beyond counsel tables without
    permission from the court.
  • Door props will be used for hallway doors that lead to courtrooms on each floor to
    reduce unnecessary door handling.
  • Violators of these procedures will be asked to leave and may be held in contempt of
    court.

