City of Charleston names new Chief Resilience Officer

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston on Wednesday named Dale Morris as the city’s new Chief Resilience Officer.

Morris is the co-founder of the Dutch Dialogues, a project designed to help solve the problem of flooding in Charleston.

After graduating from the University of Pittsburgh and the University of Virginia, Morris served in the United States Air Force.

He then went abroad, serving 24 years with the Royal Netherlands Embassy. He made his way back to the U.S. after Hurricane Katrina, when he “directed the Dutch Government’s water management and adaptation work in the U.S.”

He then served as Director of Strategic Partnerships Management at The Water Institute of the Gulf, which is “a technical research not-for-profit focused on flood risk mitigation and adaptation.”