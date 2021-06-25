City of Charleston offering Summer of Service events for youth

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston’s Youth Volunteer Corps (YVC) is kicking off the Summer of Service series on June 28.
The series involves “service projects, leadership development opportunities, and team building events for local youth between the ages of 11 and 18.” Kids can choose to participate in single events or the entire program.
Each week will bring a new event, with some taking place virtually and some taking place in-person. The program is “focused on providing tools for youth to be successful as they navigate middle and high school, and to encourage them to become leaders in their communities.”
Volunteer hours will be awarded for each event.
The program runs through August 8.
Those interested in participating must submit a Youth Volunteer Profile and Parent Waiver. Click here to register.