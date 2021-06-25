City of Charleston offering Summer of Service events for youth

In this July 6, 2015, photo released by Camp Kiwanis, games instructor John Griffin, right, shouts directions through a megaphone as campers look on at Camp Kiwanis in the Ocala National Forest near Ocala, Fla. Camp Kiwanis will not open this summer for the first time in 72 years due to concerns about spread of the novel coronavirus. Camps across the U.S. are scrambling to make a similar decision about summer 2020 and parents are getting a first wave of closure notices for some camps in harder-hit states. (Scott Mitchell/Camp Kiwanis via AP)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston’s Youth Volunteer Corps (YVC) is kicking off the Summer of Service series on June 28.

The series involves “service projects, leadership development opportunities, and team building events for local youth between the ages of 11 and 18.” Kids can choose to participate in single events or the entire program.

Each week will bring a new event, with some taking place virtually and some taking place in-person. The program is “focused on providing tools for youth to be successful as they navigate middle and high school, and to encourage them to become leaders in their communities.”

Volunteer hours will be awarded for each event.

The program runs through August 8.

Those interested in participating must submit a Youth Volunteer Profile and Parent Waiver. Click here to register.