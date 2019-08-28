City of Charleston officials monitoring Hurricane Dorian, preparing for potential impacts

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – City of Charleston officials announced on Wednesday they have begun initial preparations for any potential impacts Hurricane Dorian may have in the Lowcountry.

City Emergency Management is working closely with state and regional officials to monitor the storm’s track and coordinate preparation efforts.

The city’s Stormwater Department has reserved temporary pumps to position in low-lying areas, should the need arise.

Citizens are encouraged to begin making preparations now.

City leaders say updates on Hurricane Dorian will be released as new information becomes available.

HURRICANE CENTRAL | Track the tropics on the Hurricane Central page and prepare for the season with the Storm Team 2 Hurricane Ready guide.