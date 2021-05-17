City of Charleston officials to end public comment period on Ashley River Crossing Project

Concept image for the Ashley River Crossing project included in the city’s FY 2019 BUILD Grant Application.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The city of Charleston extension on the deadline for public comments on the Ashley River Crossing project is coming to an end.

The project is a bicycle and pedestrian bridge that will connect West Ashley and Downtown Charleston. By connecting these areas, the Ashley River Crossing project seeks to increase access to jobs, schools and other critical amenities for residents and visitors alike.

In addition to construction of the bridge, this project includes improvements at key intersections along the West Ashley Greenway, and at the Bee Street and Lockwood Drive intersection on the Peninsula. The project will also make improvements to the West Ashley Greenway crosswalk at Wappoo Road.

To submit any final comments for the project, community members can visit www.ashleyrivercrossing.com/.

The deadline was originally schedule for the beginning of May, but officials extended it until Monday, May 17th.

To view these improvements in further detail, please view the map at www.ashleyrivercrossing.com/meeting/.