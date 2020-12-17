City of Charleston opening warming shelter Thursday night

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston on Thursday announced that a warming center will open Thursday night as a drop in temperatures is expected.

The shelter will be at the Arthur W. Christopher Community Center at 256 Fishburne Street, and will open from 8:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m.

Cots, blankets, pillows, dinner, and breakfast will be provided for up to 80 men, women, and children, and social distancing will be in place.

COVID-19 symptom screenings and temperature checks will be given at the door and masks will be required at all times.

CARTA is providing free rides to the shelter, with the last route being at 9:20 p.m. Riders should tell the driver they are going to the warming shelter, and they will be taken to a connecting point.