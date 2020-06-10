City of Charleston participating in summer food program

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The city of Charleston announced on Wednesday that children under the age of 18 will be able to pick up free, nutritious lunches from various locations over the summer.

The Summer Food Services Program, funded by the US Department of Agriculture, will begin on Monday, June 15.

To comply with social distancing guidelines, meals will be available for pickup Monday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the following locations:

 Arthur W. Christopher Community Center, 265 Fishburne Street

 Calvary Baptist Church, 620 Rutledge Avenue

 Deming Park, 1030 5th Avenue

 Forest Park Playground, 780 Playground Road

 Freddie Whaley Community Center, 1810 Doscher Avenue

 Lenevar Playground, 1305 Lenevar Drive

 Martin Park, 155 Jackson Street

 McMahon Park, 55 Cleveland Street

 Mitchell Park, 145 Fishburne Street

 Moultrie Park, 41 Ashley Street

 Pink House, 1551 Mulberry Street

 Shaw Community Center, 22 Mary Street

 St. Julian Devine Community Center, 1 Cooper Street

 Thomas Johnson Park, 1443 Secessionville Road

 Willie Gaines Park, 1827 Taborwood Circle