City of Charleston participating in summer food program

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The city of Charleston announced on Wednesday that children under the age of 18 will be able to pick up free, nutritious lunches from various locations over the summer.
The Summer Food Services Program, funded by the US Department of Agriculture, will begin on Monday, June 15.
To comply with social distancing guidelines, meals will be available for pickup Monday through Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the following locations:
Arthur W. Christopher Community Center, 265 Fishburne Street
Calvary Baptist Church, 620 Rutledge Avenue
Deming Park, 1030 5th Avenue
Forest Park Playground, 780 Playground Road
Freddie Whaley Community Center, 1810 Doscher Avenue
Lenevar Playground, 1305 Lenevar Drive
Martin Park, 155 Jackson Street
McMahon Park, 55 Cleveland Street
Mitchell Park, 145 Fishburne Street
Moultrie Park, 41 Ashley Street
Pink House, 1551 Mulberry Street
Shaw Community Center, 22 Mary Street
St. Julian Devine Community Center, 1 Cooper Street
Thomas Johnson Park, 1443 Secessionville Road
Willie Gaines Park, 1827 Taborwood Circle