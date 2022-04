CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston Permit Center will temporarily reduce operating hours for certain boards from April 26 through May 20.

Citing “substantial staffing shortages” among the Board of Architectural Review (BAR) and Design Review Board (DRB), operation hours will be reduced to between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m.

For time-sensitive BAR/DRB matters, Permit Center staff will be able to assist.

Permit Center hours will remain from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.