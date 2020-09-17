City of Charleston prepares for potential flooding due to rain and high tide combo

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The city of Charleston is preparing for more potential flooding Thursday morning with several streets closed down after high tide floods Wednesday evening.

After high tide Wednesday night, more than a dozen streets were blocked off.

High tide is expected again around 8:23 a.m. Thursday morning and city officials are preparing to close even more streets if necessary.

The City of Charleston Public Safety/Emergency Operations Center is activated because of the combo of high tide and rain.

Director of Emergency Operations is urging drivers to use caution on roadways and never drive through water.

“We will see people from time to time drive around barricades and get themselves in extremes,” said Shannon Scaff, Emergency Management Director for City of Charleston. “Obviously, we want to encourage people to never drive around a barricade and get themselves in trouble and risking first responders on top of it, so just stay off the roads if you can.”

The City of Charleston has filed a lawsuit against two dozen oil companies saing their products have led to climate change resulting in disastrous flooding in the city.

We will continue monitoring conditions on the peninsula throughout the day.

For an up-to-date list of road closures in the city of Charleston, click here.