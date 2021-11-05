City of Charleston preparing for possibility of major flooding Saturday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials with the City of Charleston are bracing for high tides and rain expected to bring significant flooding to the Lowcountry on Saturday.

Saturday morning’s high tide is expected to be 8.6 feet at 9:40 a.m.

On Saturday night, high tide is expected to be 7.1 feet at 9:53 p.m.

Rainy weather could coincide with both high tides, increasing the risk of flooding.

To prepare, the city is clearing storm drains and valves of debris to assist with drainage. Warning signs have been placed throughout the city to discourage motorists from driving through flooded streets.

The Charleston Police Department will also be blocking off flooded streets throughout the city, and the Charleston Fire Department has two high-water vehicles ready to conduct water rescues, should they be necessary.