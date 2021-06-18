City of Charleston preparing for potential heavy rain from tropical system

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston Emergency Management Division is monitoring a potential tropical cyclone, which is currently in the Gulf of Mexico.

The City is in contact with the National Weather Service and is “making preparations for the potential of severe weather early next week,” though they say it is “too soon to know what impacts the storm may have locally.”

Pumps will be placed in low-lying areas should it become necessary, and crews are clearing ditches to mitigate potential flooding.

Since there is a possiblilty of severe storms on Sunday, the city is asking residents to keep garbage cans secured “and place them on the curb only when necessary.”