CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston on Monday provided an update on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts three days after the storm hit the Lowcountry.

Ian left over 100,000 people without power on Friday, knocking out power to traffic signals throughout the area as well. By Monday, all 97 traffic signals within the City of Charleston that had been impacted by the storm were back in operation.

All 66 roads that had Charleston Police had closed during the storm were reopened by Monday as well.

As of 12:00 p.m. Monday, the city said that 41 out of the 71 reported downed trees had been cleared. The Urban Forestry and Public Services Departments will continue working to clear trees in public spaces such as roads, parks, and playgrounds.

336 rapid neighborhood-level assessments and 100 FEMA preliminary damage assessments had taken place by 3:00 p.m. Monday and 256 damage reports had been submitted to the city’s portal.

Livability officers have cleaned up around 40 overturned garbage cans in the central business district and neighborhoods since Friday.

Crews are still working to clear streets and flooding.

Street sweeping crews are working seven days per week to clean up the roads, focusing on different areas of the city each day.

Storm-water Department employees are “working through known flooding areas, cleaning drains and unclogging where necessary.”

Residential garbage pickup resumed Monday and will continue as normal throughout the week. Bulk trash pickup is suspended until October 14 so that crews can focus on collecting debris.

The city is reminding residents that repairs on most storm-related damage require building permits. The permits “protect property owners by ensuring that work performed is up to code,” according to the city.