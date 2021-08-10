City of Charleston re-implementing COVID-19 safety measures including mask requirements in city facilities

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston on Tuesday announced that it is re-implementing several COVID-19 safety measures, including mask requirements and occupancy limits in all city buildings and facilities.

The city will now operate under Phase III of the reopening plan.

City Council will hold a special meeting Wednesday at 5:00 p.m. “to discuss the current surge in COVID-19 cases, and to consider a resolution strongly encouraging citizens to follow all current Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidance regarding the masking of children under the age of 12, and encouraging all citizens and visitors over the age of 12 to get vaccinated in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

