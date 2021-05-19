City of Charleston receives grant to plant 30 trees in Eastside neighborhood

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston has been awarded a grant to plant 30 trees in Martin Park, located in Eastside neighborhood.

The grant was part of the Arbor Day Foundation’s Charleston, S.C. Community Tree Recovery Program, which is in partnership with the WestRock Foundation. It “aims to replace trees in communities affected by natural disasters throughout the United States.”

Donna Cox, vice chair of the WestRock Foundation, said the company believes that “tree canopies and public greenspaces are vital to the wellbeing of our communities — the places where our teammates, their families, and friends live, work, and play.”

Roughly 100 trees have been planted in the Eastside neighborhood since 2019.