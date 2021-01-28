City of Charleston recruiting firefighter trainee applicants

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston is accepting applications for the Fall 2021 Firefighter Recruit Class.
The job is “an entry-level fire suppression, prevention, and emergency response position for the Charleston Fire Department.”
Applicants must have a high school diploma, a valid driver’s license, and be at least 18 years old by the time they begin.
The following certifications are also required:
- National Registered EMT or Paramedic
- IFSAC or ProBoard Firefighter II
- IFSAC or ProBoard Hazardous Materials Operations
- Emergency Vehicle Driver Training (40 hour course for fire apparatus)
- Two years of paid fire service experience (Resume Required)
Click here to learn more.