City of Charleston recruiting firefighter trainee applicants

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston is accepting applications for the Fall 2021 Firefighter Recruit Class.

The job is “an entry-level fire suppression, prevention, and emergency response position for the Charleston Fire Department.”

Applicants must have a high school diploma, a valid driver’s license, and be at least 18 years old by the time they begin.

The following certifications are also required:

National Registered EMT or Paramedic

IFSAC or ProBoard Firefighter II

IFSAC or ProBoard Hazardous Materials Operations

Emergency Vehicle Driver Training (40 hour course for fire apparatus)

Two years of paid fire service experience (Resume Required)

Click here to learn more.