CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston has brought in an outside agency to assist with trash collection as the city reports “unusually large trash volumes.”

Trident Waste will assist with trash pickup efforts through the third week of June as part of an effort to get the collection schedule back on track.

According to the city, over one million additional pounds of trash were collected between January and the end of May 2022 compared to the same period in 2021.

The reason for the increase in trash output was not immediately clear.

Superintendent of Environmental Services, Matt Alltop, said that with Trident’s assistance, the city should “be able to deal with these unusually high volumes until a long-term solution can be put in place.”

The schedule is expected to be back to normal by June 11.