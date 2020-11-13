City of Charleston releases All Hazards Vulnerability and Risk Assessment

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston on Thursday released an All Hazards Vulnerability and Risk Assessment ten years in the making.

The report analyzed:

Floodplain Inundation

Storm Surge

Tidal Flooding

Sea Level Rise

Earthquakes

Hazardous Materials Release

Extreme Heat

Water Shortage

According to the findings, flooding in some form and earthquakes are the greatest threats.

71% of businesses, 70% of homes, and 59% of critical facilities are vulnerable to floodplain inundation. This includes 1,900 historic properties.

84% of businesses, 87% of homes, and 72% of critical facilities are vulnerable to storm surge.

46% of businesses, 39% of homes, and 88% of critical services are vulnerable to earthquakes.

To mitigate, the city is working to implement a three-pronged strategy: protecting sensitive assets and populations, building adaptive capacity, and preparedness, response, and recovery.

Click here for a summary of the report. Click here for the full report.