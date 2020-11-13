City of Charleston releases All Hazards Vulnerability and Risk Assessment

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston on Thursday released an All Hazards Vulnerability and Risk Assessment ten years in the making.
The report analyzed:
- Floodplain Inundation
- Storm Surge
- Tidal Flooding
- Sea Level Rise
- Earthquakes
- Hazardous Materials Release
- Extreme Heat
- Water Shortage
According to the findings, flooding in some form and earthquakes are the greatest threats.
71% of businesses, 70% of homes, and 59% of critical facilities are vulnerable to floodplain inundation. This includes 1,900 historic properties.
84% of businesses, 87% of homes, and 72% of critical facilities are vulnerable to storm surge.
46% of businesses, 39% of homes, and 88% of critical services are vulnerable to earthquakes.
To mitigate, the city is working to implement a three-pronged strategy: protecting sensitive assets and populations, building adaptive capacity, and preparedness, response, and recovery.
Click here for a summary of the report. Click here for the full report.