City of Charleston releases All Hazards Vulnerability and Risk Assessment

Charleston County News

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston on Thursday released an All Hazards Vulnerability and Risk Assessment ten years in the making.

The report analyzed:

  • Floodplain Inundation
  • Storm Surge
  • Tidal Flooding
  • Sea Level Rise
  • Earthquakes
  • Hazardous Materials Release
  • Extreme Heat
  • Water Shortage

According to the findings, flooding in some form and earthquakes are the greatest threats.

71% of businesses, 70% of homes, and 59% of critical facilities are vulnerable to floodplain inundation. This includes 1,900 historic properties.

84% of businesses, 87% of homes, and 72% of critical facilities are vulnerable to storm surge.

46% of businesses, 39% of homes, and 88% of critical services are vulnerable to earthquakes.

To mitigate, the city is working to implement a three-pronged strategy: protecting sensitive assets and populations, building adaptive capacity, and preparedness, response, and recovery.

Click here for a summary of the report. Click here for the full report.

