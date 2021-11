CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston on Friday reported 99% compliance with the COVID-19 vaccine requirement among government employees.

According to the city, 90% of employees are vaccinated as of Friday.

9% of employees have approved religious or medical exemptions.

The city has a total of 12 non-compliant employees, consisting of seven full-time and five part-time employees.

The deadline for compliance is November 22.