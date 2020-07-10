City of Charleston resumes Farmers Market as ‘Essentials Market’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston on Friday announced that the Charleston Farmers Market will return July 15, with modifications.

The market will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Park, in the VIP parking lot adjacent to the stadium (360 Fishburne Street). Free parking will be available in the lot across from the market.

To mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the market will operate as an essentials-only market, with only farmer and grower vendors participating. There will be no prepared food vendors, entertainment, or other activities, according to the City.

Face coverings are required for both vendors and patrons.

Additionally, there will be sanitation stations throughout the area, and signs directing foot traffic to promote social distancing.