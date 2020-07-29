City of Charleston seeking feedback on parks and recreation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston is asking residents for feedback on the Parks and Recreation Master Plan, “which will include a comprehensive study of the city’s existing parks, facilities, and programs, and assessment of future needs.”

The city hopes that by involving residents in the process, community needs will continue to be met.

Citizens can remain involved throughout the process via charlestonparks.mindmixer.com, or by visiting with members of the Master Plan team at various city parks throughout August and September.

Citizens can also take a one-time online survey.

The deadline to submit input is September 15.