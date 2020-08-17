City of Charleston seeking public input on City Plan

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston on Monday announced a once-in-a-decade opportunity for residents to weigh in on the city’s comprehensive plan, which will “guide decisions” on “10 key elements: population, economic development, natural resources, cultural resources, community facilities, housing, land use, transportation, priority investment and resilience.

The plan will focus on four basic concepts:

Water – where it is and where it is going to be

Data – using data to understand and respond to challenges

Diversity – protecting the city’s historic diversity

Community – empowering all members of the community to participate in the process

The first City Plan event will be hosted on Thursday by Housing Lab.

Charleston Planning Director, Jacob Lindsey, said that the goal of City Plan is “to weave together recommendations from a whole host of recent plans and studies with the expertise of our community and rigorous research and analysis to create on unified vision for the future of Charleston.”

To achieve this goal, City Plan activities “will take place in three distinct phases,” according to the City of Charleston:

Phase 1 (current phase): Defining Existing Conditions & Establishing A Shared Vision. This phase is about learning and understanding how the city has changed, how it will continue to change and dreaming big about how to shape that change in the next 10 years. Engagement activities in this phase will focus on learning together–reviewing key trends in the data and listening to community members’ lived experiences to identify priorities for the future.

Click here to get involved.