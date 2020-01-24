City of Charleston seeks public input on Affordable Housing

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Housing and Community Development and JQUAD Planning Group, LLC, has planned a series of meetings during which the public is invited to provide input “regarding the preparation of [the] five-year Consolidated Plan and Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice (AI)” according to a press release.

The five-year plan is described as a “roadmap for future federal funding use”, while the AI will evaluate variables that impact “location, availability, and accessibility of housing.”

The variables include laws, ordinances, statues, administrative policies, and local conditions, according to the City of Charleston.

The meeting schedule is as follows:

10:00 a.m., Tuesday, January 28, 2020 in the first floor Public Meeting Room at the Gaillard Center, located at 2 George Street

1:30 p.m., Tuesday, January 28, 2020 in the Art Room at the Waring Senior Center, located at 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive

4:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 28, 2020 in Suite 203 at the College of Charleston’s Harry M. Lightsey Center, located at 160 Calhoun Street

6:00 p.m., Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the Charleston County Public Library, located at 68 Calhoun Street

For those unable to attend, the City has posted a Community Needs Survey online. Surveys can be accessed here, and must be submitted by February 21.

To view the previous five-year plan created in 2015, click here.

For more information, contact Andrea Jones at 843-724-3766 or jonesan@charleston-sc.gov.

