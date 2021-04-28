City of Charleston sees no spike in COVID-19 cases after lifting outdoor mask ordinance for 2 weeks

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- With the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) loosening restrictions on mask requirements nationwide, Charleston leaders are discussing the future of COVID-19 guidelines in the Holy City.

For the last two weeks the City of Charleston has lifted the face mask requirement for outdoors. Masks are still required indoors and otherwise encouraged when social distancing is not possible.





City leader say looking at the numbers they were pleasantly surprised to see little to no change with the amount of COVID-19 cases reported.

“The great news is that vaccinations continue to be on the rise, and our daily case numbers have at least plateaued. And really the 7 day average has decreased over the last 2 weeks,” says Tracy McKee, Chief Innovation Officer for the city.

Looking ahead to the summer, Scott Watson, Director of Cultural Affairs for the City of Charleston, says that there will be some changes to upcoming festivals to make sure they don’t turn into super spreader events.

“I think we’re making good choices that are measured and considerate,” says Watson.

Some of the biggest changes include moving the annual Memorial Day concert from Marion Square to Hampton Park and extending some of the Spoleto Festival’s events to later in the summer.

“We’ll be moving the CSO Pops concert that traditionally starts things off at the Customs House. That will now be the 4th of July at Joe Riley Stadium which will give us far greater social distancing and the addition of fireworks,” says Watson.

Well the city is no longer issuing citations for mask wearing, they are encouraging and educating citizens on the importance of wearing a mask and getting vaccinated.

City leaders say they will be keeping an eye on the numbers to see if any changes should be made to COVID-19 guidelines as the summer season approaches.