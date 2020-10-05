City of Charleston still hosting Halloween event at Hampton Park

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Another holiday comes as the pandemic continues, but this holiday, the City of Charleston will continue their planned festivities in a safe manner. The City’s Recreation Department explains that their yearly Halloween event in Hampton Park will take on a different form.

This year’s event, called the Trick or Treat Boo Thru will be a drive-thru booth event. You can come in a car, a truck, or even golf cart, but all inside the vehicle must have a mask on.

It will go through the whole mile loop there, there will be community vendors located sporadically around the park for you to stop and receive candy and crafts, tattoos, goodies. There will be some other portions that you can drive thru for a haunted house, some fun family photos of everyone hanging out of the car. Bethany Doman, City of Charleston Recreation

Bethany Doman with the City of Charleston’s Recreation Department said another big difference for this year is that masks are also required for all vendors participating. Additionally, vendors will be spread out more to fit the loop of Hampton Park.

But Doman said what is most important, is that everyone has fun, in a safe manner.

We ask that families decorate their vehicles, maybe you can match your theme or just be really creative and you could win a prize. And then we are encouraging kids to wear their costumes, they will be able to hang out the window, we just ask that attendees do not get out of their vehicles. Bethany Doman, City of Charleston Recreation

While the event is sold out at this time, Doman said they are looking into extending the hours for the event that way more people can take part safely for Halloween.

The city said they are also not planning on adding any new mandates for Halloween at this time, rather they intend to keep their current mask mandate in effect. Per the CDC, costume masks are not an effective agent against contracting COVID-19.

For more information on the Trick or Treat Boo Thru, click here.