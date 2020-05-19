City of Charleston Summer Camps to begin in June

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Summer day camps provided by the Recreation Department in the City of Charleston are set to begin June 15.

The camps, which run from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. will follow strict health and safety guidelines to prevent COVID-19 spread. 30 minutes have been allotted for camper drop-off and pick-up to avoid large crowds arriving at once. Each camp will have a designated routine and site outside of each facility.

Additional safety measures include placing a group of six to eight campers with one counselor and keeping that group together throughout each day, assigning the group to a specific area in the facility and limiting movement outside of that area, canceling field trips, and eliminating large group games. Hand washing will be built in to the daily schedule.

All campers and staff will receive daily temperature checks, campers will be required to bring their own hand sanitizer, water bottles/lunches, with no sharing allowed. During camp hours, the facilities will be closed to the public.

Additional measures in place for staff include:

Wearing a mask at all times

Wearing gloves when appropriate

Sanitizing any/all equipment used

Cleaning/disinfecting areas as soon as activities are completed

Cleaning/sanitizing the entire facility each evening

Watching for signs of sickness among campers

Families that have already registered, but do not feel comfortable attending, are eligible for a credit or refund.