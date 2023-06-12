CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston is set to begin the process of hiring a new police chief following the passing of the department’s former chief, Luther Reynolds.

Chief Reynolds passed away in late May after a battle with a rare form of bone cancer.

Mayor John Tecklenburg discussed the process with the city’s Public Safety Committee during a Monday afternoon meeting.

According to Mayor Tecklenburg, the city will use the same search company that was used to hire Chief Reynolds, the Police Executive Research Firm (PERF). The city could enter an agreement with PERF as early as this week.

Once PERF has been contracted, it will work with the city to build a profile of the ideal candidate. The position will be posted for at least 30 days, then the applicant screening process will begin.

PERF will select qualified applicants, both locally and nationally, and create a candidate pool. Those candidates will be interviewed and PERF will provide recommendations to the Mayor.

The public will be involved in the process and have an opportunity to meet with candidates.

Mayor Tecklenburg said that he hopes to have a final candidate to present to Council by October.